Brussels and Washington pandering to anti-Russian campaign in Baltic states — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Brussels and Washington are turning a blind eye on the anti-Russian campaign in the Baltic country, moreover, they a pandering to it, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The anti-Russian campaign in the Baltic countries is conducted with the tacit agreement and under total patronage of Brussels and Washington, who are turning a blind eye of the manifestations of neo-Nazism on the territory of their Baltic vassals," she said.

"The unfolding neo-Nazi orgy" in the Baltic countries is leading to "the formation of neo-fascist states based on the ideology of xenophobia and hatred to everything Russian close to Russian borders," she stressed.

"In Estonia, for instance, another meeting of former Waffen SS mercenaries in Sinimae, the Erna Raid military competition along the route of the Abwehr group and ‘historic reenactments’ of the collaborators’ activities were organized. It is planned to restore a range of monuments to former Waffen SS legionaries, including to a soldier in the German uniform with a submachine gun in the village of Lihula," she noted. "As in known, annual marches of former SS soldiers and their followers from neo-Nazi organizations are held in downtown Riga."

Moreover, in her words, these events are organized on the backdrop of Latvia’s, Lithuania’s, and Estonia’s government-level decisions to demolish Soviet memorials.