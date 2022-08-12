Russia’s cooperation with Islamic world more effective if compared to West — OIC official

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s cooperation with the Islamic world will be more effective in perspective if compared to its interaction with the West, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ramazan Abdulatipov said on Friday.

"I must say that the Islamic world is a huge world boasting potential in the economic, political, geographical, environmental and cultural spheres and this is why the further development of cooperation with the Islamic world will result soon in the formation of a geopolitical alliance, which will be more successful compared to the West in its work for the benefit of peace and human progress," Abdulatipov said speaking at a news conference, hosted by TASS.

"This is why our cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is of such significance," he continued.

Abdulatipov noted that the era of Western countries’ dominance on the global arena is already in the past.

"Very often we are being held as prisoners of European-leaning positions, when the whole world is viewed only through the prism of Europe," Russia’s OIC representative stated.

"The era of dominance on behalf of Europe and the rest of the West is in the past, because huge Muslim and Eastern world is taking the scene now. It is about 1.8 billion people today and there will be more in 2025," he added.

The Russian diplomat also said that despite all attempts of the West to isolate Russia, the country is still ‘not alone’ and enjoys friendship of its geopolitical friends.

"Russia should not be afraid of anything because we have a positive historic experience of cooperation with Muslim countries. Moreover, our country’s population has over 20 million Muslim nationals and this is why we were granted the status of an observer in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," he said.

Abdulatipov also noted that Russia’s opponents attempted to exert influence on the OIC to force its members to side with the West’s stance in regard to Russia, but due to "enormous work of Embassies in these [OIC member] states the common sense prevailed."

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was founded in 1969 consisting of 57 member countries. The organization is represented by its permanent delegations in the United Nations and the European Union. Russia has the status of an observer state within the OIC.