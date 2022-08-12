Kiev jeopardizing Europe with its strikes on Zaporozhye NPP `like no other’ — senator

SIMFEROPOL, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine has been jeopardizing European countries with its regular attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant "like no other," Olga Kovitidi, a member of the Federation Council and a Crimean senator, said on Friday.

"The Kiev regime has been delivering missile strike on concrete storage facilities at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Let me remind you that there are thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste there. The West got so carried away with its confrontation with Russia that it now fails to understand that the Ukraine it has nurtured is posing a greater threat to Europeans than any other [nation]," Kovitidi wrote on her Telegram channel.

The senator stressed that, guided by their ambitions, Western leaders "are now ready to put Europe’s nuclear safety and the lives of millions of people at stake."

The Energodar-based Zaporozhye NPP is under the control of Russian troops. Ukrainian forces have been attacking it lately using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Air defenses have thwarted the bulk of attacks, however several shells reportedly hit the plant’s infrastructure and nuclear waste storage facilities.