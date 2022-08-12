Zaporozhye NPP to turn vulnerable to Kiev, if Russian troops are pulled back — authorities

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. A hypothetical decision on establishing a safe perimeter around the Zaporozhye NPP in combination with the pullout of Russian troops will be irresponsible and make the power plant vulnerable to the Ukrainian army, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, Vladimir Rogov, has warned.

"Regarding the proposal for a pullout of all military personnel and military equipment from the power plant and for ostensibly avoiding the deployment of other military forces and military equipment there I should say it is not even hypocrisy or stupidity. It is outrageous cynicism. He [UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres] is perfectly aware that should military equipment and servicemen be withdrawn from the nuclear power plant, it will not only remain defenseless. It will be immediately damaged [by Ukraine’s military], and terrible things will happen there," he said on the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock TV news channel, while commenting on Guterres’ call for creating a security zone around the Zaporozhye NPP.

Rogov said that Guterres "is behaving like an absolutely irresponsible person and trying to fulfill the tasks set by our enemy, these nuclear terrorists in the literal sense."

"The day before, Guterres said that shellings were bad, of course, but he did not blame "either Russia or Ukraine." In fact, what he said implied that "the nuclear power plant shelled itself, at least, if his statements are to be believed," Rogov added.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is under the Russian army’s control. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have carried out a number of strikes against its territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks were upset by air defense systems, but several shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the nuclear waste storage area.