MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The United States and NATO bear the full responsibility, along with Ukraine, for ensuring there happen no disasters, including nuclear ones, the Federation Council’s deputy speaker, Konstantin Kosachev, said on Friday while commenting on attacks by Ukrainian forces against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"The Ukrainian authorities are under the spell of the delusion of permissiveness and impunity. This delusion was created by the Western patrons of Ukraine - the United States, in the first place, and its NATO allies as well. For this reason, alongside the Ukrainian authorities they are equally responsible before humanity and the neighboring countries, in particular, for ensuring that no disasters occur. And they will bear the full responsibility, should they happen, God forbid," Kosachev said on his Telegram channel.

He believes that the Ukrainian authorities are out to "by all means provoke man-made environmental and humanitarian disasters in the territories beyond their control." Kosachev said that was the reason behind the shelling of residential areas and attempts to stage explosions at high-risk production cycle industrial facilities, and attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. "At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities are certain that their patrons, who largely control the global media space, will always be able to blame Russia for such catastrophes," Kosachev said.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is under the Russian army’s control. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have carried out a number of strikes against its territory, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks were upset by air defense systems, but several shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the nuclear waste storage area.