Operation of Zaporozhye NPP reactors not affected by Ukrainian shelling — authorities

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling damaged facilities on the premises of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant but the operation of its reactors was not affected, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civil administration Vladimir Rogov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"Some damage was done but thank God, it’s not critical. In fact, the Emergencies Ministry’s building was partially destroyed, where our firefighting teams were based. It’s very close to the nuclear power plant’s facilities and its reactors," he pointed out.

According to Rogov, everything is fine in terms of nuclear security. "The level [of radiation] is completely normal, there are no excessive figures," he specified.

The Zaporozhye NPP in the city of Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. The Ukrainian military carried out a series of attacks on the facility in the past several days, which particularly involved drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Most attacks were repelled by air defenses but some infrastructure sites and the nuclear waste storage area were hit.