Paris calls for maintaining channel for dialogue with Russia, diplomat says

PARIS, August 12. /TASS/. Paris calls for maintaining a channel for dialogue with Russia, French Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre told the France Info radio station on Friday.

"A channel for dialogue with Russia needs to be maintained until the time comes for negotiations," she pointed out. "The current phase is not a negotiating one as military activities continue but a moment will come when talks are necessary," the French diplomat added.

Legendre also supported the International Atomic Energy Agency’s request for granting experts access to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. According to the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Paris is "extremely concerned" about the situation around the NPP. Legendre called for the withdrawal of troops from the area.