Refugee arrivals from Ukraine and Donbass said to top 3.3 mln in Russia

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. More than 3.3 million refugees have arrived in Russia from Ukraine and the two Donbass republics since February, a law enforcement official told TASS on Friday.

"According to the latest reports, 3.3 million people, including almost 529,000 children, have crossed to Russia," the official said, adding that half of them came from the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics.

By a Russian government decree, eligible refugees get 10,000 rubles ($165) as a one-off payment. So far, more than 6.4 billion rubles ($105.7 million) has been paid.