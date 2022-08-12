Duma speaker warns Biden and Zelensky of responsibility for strikes on Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Responsibility for potential tragic consequences of attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant will lie with US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin warned on Friday.

"Actions by Washington and the Kiev regime are fraught with a nuclear catastrophe," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Zaporozhye NPP is being attacked with missiles and heavy artillery, "which may lead to tragic consequences for residents of most Ukrainian regions and a number of European countries," he emphasized. "Responsibility for this will lie with Biden and Zelensky, as well as European leaders, with whose acquiescence the strikes are being delivered," Volodin remarked.

The State Duma speaker also said it would be right for the European parliament to "cancel its summer recess to consider the issue that endangers the lives of European citizens."

The Energodar-based Zaporozhye NPP is under the control of Russian troops. Ukrainian forces have been attacking it lately using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Air defenses have thwarted the bulk of attacks, however several shells reportedly hit the plant’s infrastructure and nuclear waste storage facilities.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of Russia’s national defense management center, complained earlier that United Nations officials continued to obstruct objective monitoring of the nuclear facility by the International Atomic Energy Agency.