UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should explain in detail his proposal about creating a security perimeter around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Thursday.

When asked by a TASS correspondent to comment on the UN head’s initiative, Nebenzya replied: "First of all, the secretary-general needs to explain what he means by this ‘perimeter.’".