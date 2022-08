UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. Demilitarization would make the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) more vulnerable to provocations and terror attacks, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"The demilitarization of the station would make it vulnerable to all those willing to enter it with unclear purposes. We cannot rule out provocations and terror attacks at the station. Our duty is to save it," he told the UN Security Council.