Kiev may use Zaporozhye NPP for provocations if Russian forces leave – diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. Ukraine may use the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to stage heinous provocations if Russian troops withdraw from the facility, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday.

"We all know too well what the Kiev government is capable of, and the world has already had a chance to see it for themselves, too. Those who suggest the withdrawal of Russian forces must understand the consequences that may follow when this facility is no longer protected, and the Kiev forces and nationalist groups are given a chance to use it for most terrible provocations possible," he told a UN Security Council meeting on the issue of the Zaporozhye NPP.