Russia’s envoy to UN denies claims that Zaporozhye NPP is used for military purposes

UNITED NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces do not use nuclear facilities for military purposes, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said on Thursday, commenting on calls for demilitarization of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP).

"The UN Secretariat has been unable to make a clear-eyed assessment of the situation. We are hearing statements, including from the UN Secretary-Genreral, about the possibility of the NPP being attacked or becoming a base for attacks, as well calls to demilitarize it," the diplomat said. "Russia does not use civilian infrastructure - let alone nuclear facilities - for military purposes. This tactics is inherent to the armed forces of Ukraine, who set up their battle positions near civilian facilities in breach of the international humanitarian law, using civilians as a human shield.".