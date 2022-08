MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia calls on Latvian parliamentarians to stop provocations and focus on the interests of their country and its citizens, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the decision of the Latvian Saeima to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"Latvian parliamentarians should stop engaging in provocations and think about who elected them, focusing primarily on the interests of their country and their citizens," the ministry stressed.