LPR people’s militia can integrate into Russian army fast — spokesman

LUGANSK, August 11. /TASS/. The people's militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will be able to integrate into Russia’s armed forces in a very short time, the militia’s spokesman, Andrey Marochko, told TASS in an interview.

"I can say that the legislative basis and office work in the people's militia are very close to the Russian army’s. Now our military personnel are performing joint tasks with the Russian army. They act in full coordination. I think that the integration of the people's militia will be possible in a very short time. There are practically no distinctions between us," he noted.

Earlier, the coordinator of the group for inter-parliamentary relations with the LPR People's Council, first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, Viktor Vodolatsky, told TASS that the LPR and DPR would complete transition to Russian legislation within four to six weeks.

On July 3, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin the Lugansk People’s Republic had been liberated.