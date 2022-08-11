Ukrainian POWs kept in satisfactory conditions in LPR — militia officer

LUGANSK, August 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian prisoners-of-war (POWs) are being held in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in satisfactory conditions and are provided with all that they need, LPR people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Thursday.

"We repeatedly visited the detention centers of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war and they are being held in normal and acceptable conditions that are much better than even the conditions of our servicemen at the engagement line. They are provided with all the necessary pursuant to international humanitarian law," Marochko stressed.

The LPR is a law-governed state and fully complies with all the norms of the custody of prisoners-of-war, even if it did not sign any conventions, the militia officer said.

"Moreover, our ombudswoman Viktoria Serdyukova regularly visits prisoners-of-war and sees to it that all of their rights are observed," he added.

The militia officer did not specify the number of Ukrainian POWs being held in the republic, saying that this information was available to another LPR agency.