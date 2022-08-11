Moscow to keep turning global attention to Kiev regime’s use of anti-personnel mines

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow will continue turning the global attention to Kiev’s illegal and anti-human use of all modifications of anti-personnel mines and will push for bringing to responsibility all guilty in the shelling of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) with the use of Lepestok anti-personnel mines, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday.

"We intend to keep the global attention focused on the Ukrainian military’s illegal and anti-human use of all anti-personnel mines," Ivan Nechayev, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said at a news briefing. "We will be working to bring to responsibility all those in the Kiev regime behind such criminal actions against peaceful civilians."

The DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported earlier, on Thursday, that the number of civilians wounded by Lepestok anti-personnel mines, scattered by the Ukrainian military in its bombardments of the Donetsk People’s Republic with cluster munitions, climbed to 37.

"As of 9:00 a.m., August 11, there have been 37 instances of civilians, among them two children, wounded in blasts of Lepestok mines in the DPR. One of the injured civilians died of wounds in the hospital," the mission announced on its Telegram channel.

Spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian military had a stock of about 90 Uragan rockets carrying Lepestok anti-personnel mines, with which it had been shelling the DPR for about two weeks now.

The PFM-1 Lepestok is a Soviet pressure-type anti-personnel mine. These mines can be scattered remotely by launching rockets with cluster munitions. The mine’s casing is made of plastic in colors that make it extremely difficult to detect. The mines are extremely dangerous for civilians as their unusual shape makes it difficult to see a dangerous object.