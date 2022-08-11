No plans to participate in Polish-initiated OSCE meeting on human rights — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Moscow will not participate in a Polish-initiated meeting on the implementation of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) human dimension commitments, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Russia definitely has no plans to officially participate in this informal get-together, which is above all financed by Poland’s budget that has already declined because of Warsaw’s short-sighted policy towards Ukraine," he pointed out.

According to Nechayev, decisions on holding such meetings, choosing the time and place for them and determining their agenda should be made by 57 OSCE member states by consensus. "Clearly, given the above-mentioned situation, Warsaw could not have been chosen to host the event. The Polish OSCE Chairmanship in fact committed forgery, at the same time accusing Russia of blocking the meeting," the diplomat explained.

"We hope that common sense will prevail in other capitals," the Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman added.