EU practically exhausts opportunities to toughen anti-Russian sanctions — envoy

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The European Union has currently practically run out of capabilities for the further toughening of sanctions against Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday.

"[The EU’s] opportunities for the further toughening of the sanctions regime [with regards to Russia] have been practically exhausted nowadays," the diplomat said.

The envoy noted that this "does not give grounds for some sort of euphoria" but the trend is becoming obvious that the line of severe pressure on Moscow "begins to lose steam for objective reasons.".