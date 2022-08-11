Diplomat criticizes as chauvinist calls to stop issuing visas to Russians

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev condemned on Thursday as manifestations of chauvinism calls by some countries to stop issuing Schengen visas to Russians.

"We consider [these provocative statements] as overt manifestations of chauvinism and a reckless attempt to cancel all things Russian, which is impossible," Nechayev said, referring to the recent rhetoric from Ukraine and Estonia.

The diplomat recalled that Latvia had recently stopped issuing almost all categories of visas to Russian citizens.

"The steps aimed at depriving our nationals of an opportunity to visit EU countries are a sign the Ukrainian regime and the Russophobic camp of its supporters in the EU are seeking to punish all Russians for belonging to a country that has been pursuing an independent foreign policy and firmly upholding its national interests," Nechayev emphasized.

Those who initiated the idea "are not embarrassed by the fact that the Schengen Visa Code does not envisage a total indiscriminate ban on short-term visa issuance," he remarked. Nor are they worried by the fact that any discrimination in the visa issuance process is a gross violation of basic human norms outlined in the EU Charter on basic rights," Nechayev added.

He pointed to voluntary commitments by OSCE member-countries, including all EU nations, "to ensure freedom of movement across the European continent," and said that such "legislative novelties" run counter to statements by EU officials saying that the restrictions being imposed against Russia do not target ordinary Russian citizens.

Nechayev said with confidence that attempts to build a new iron curtain around Russia and hamper thousands of personal ties would find no support among people either in the EU or in Ukraine. "It’s time for them to think whether they should continue to support politicians who make chauvinist statements that cannot but lead to consequences. They will have to answer for their words," he concluded.