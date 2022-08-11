Russia hopes UN SC to urge Kiev to stop shelling Zaporozhye NPP — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia expects that as a result of the UN Security Council’s special meeting on the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant due on Thursday Kiev will receive a consolidated signal it must immediately stop shelling the NPP and refrain from impeding the IAEA’s inspection of this facility, Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman Ivan Nechayev told a news briefing on Thursday.

"We urge everybody to follow the discussions at the UN Security Council’s meeting convened at Russia’s initiative, which will take place literally within hours. We hope that this event will send a consolidated message to Kiev about the need to immediately stop the shellings once and for all and avoid impeding an international IAEA mission’s visit to this station," he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed that a meeting of the UN Security Council on the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP would be held on August 11. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to make a report.