Moscow, Baku, Yerevan to hold high-level contacts before end of August — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are expected to hold high-level trilateral contacts before the end of August, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"There are plans to organize high-level trilateral contacts on various aspects of efforts to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations before the end of August," he noted.

When asked if Russia could host a trilateral meeting, Nechayev said that it was up to the presidential administration to comment on the issue.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier pointed to a rise in tensions in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the ministry, Azerbaijani troops violated the ceasefire in the Sarybaba height area. The Russian peacekeeper mission was taking measures to stabilize the situation together with Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives.