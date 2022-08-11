Latest measures regarding New START inspections temporary — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The latest measures to pause inspections of Russian facilities under the New START treaty are temporary and this activity will be resumed when all disputes have been settled, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s deputy spokesman, Ivan Nechayev, said on Thursday.

"The measures taken by Russia are temporary. When all outstanding issues regarding the resumption of inspections under the treaty have been resolved, the exemptions from the inspection activity that we have introduced will be canceled without delay. It will be possible to carry out inspection activity in full again," he stressed.

Such an approach would be in the interests of both Moscow and Washington.

"We are ready to make our contribution to achieving this goal. And we expect the American side will act likewise," Nechayev added.

Earlier, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the reason for the withdrawal of Russian facilities from inspection activities under the New START was the US intention to conduct an inspection in the coming days, which in the current circumstances would look like "an outright provocation."