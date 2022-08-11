Russia’s outbound tourist traffic will not change if Europe stops issuing visas — expert

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. If European countries halt issuing visas to Russians, this will not affect the total outbound tourist traffic from the country, Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Artur Muradyan told TASS on Thursday.

"This situation on the whole will not affect the tourist traffic at all, because less than 5% from the volume that was before are now flying to Europe. We actually do not have any tourism to Europe," Muradyan said.

Many Russian tourists are traveling to Europe exclusively for private purposes; the tourist visa in itself is the simplest one to be received, the expert added.