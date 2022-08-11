US decision to provide new military aid to Ukraine only protracts hostilities — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The decision by the United States to provide a new military aid package to Ukraine only protracts combat operations and fails to contribute to settling the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechaev told a press briefing on Thursday.

"On August 8, the United States announced allocating an aid worth $1 billion to Ukraine. Thus, the US total military aid package for Ukraine has grown to $9.8 billion since the beginning of the presidential term of Joe Biden and to $11.8 billion since 2014. This policy protracts the hostilities and fails to contribute to settling the situation," the diplomat said.

The Pentagon has announced that the US new military aid package for Ukraine is the largest by its scope and will include munitions for HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) and NASAMS mobile surface-to-air missile systems, 20 120mm mortar systems and rounds, "1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems," 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, Claymore anti-personnel mines, C-4 explosives, demolition munitions and demolition equipment, and also 50 armored medical treatment vehicles and medical supplies.