MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Kiev is preparing a large-scale provocation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to blackmail Europe with a nuclear threat, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration, told the Channel One television on Thursday.

"Ukraine is plotting a large-scale provocation at the Zaporozhye NPP, there is no doubt about it," the official said.

Rogov said the goal was to blackmail Europe with a nuclear threat and to discredit Russia.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly attacked the nuclear facility.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatt, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. Now, the NPP is operating at 70% of its capacity due to the oversupply of electricity on the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye Region.