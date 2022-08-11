Kiev regime makes another attempt to attack Zaporozhye NPP — local authorities

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems thwarted all the latest attempts by the Ukrainian military to attack the town of Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) with strike drones and heavy artillery, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region military-civilian administration, said on Thursday.

"There have been loud bangs in Energodar since yesterday evening, most of the night and early morning. Ahead of a UN Security Council meeting on attacks against the Zaporozhye NPP, they [the Ukrainian military] are trying to bombard the peaceful town and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from MLRS [multiple launch rocket systems], heavy artillery and strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles]. Thanks God and the Russian air defenses, all the attacks by the enemy rockets and UAVs have been repelled. The adversary artillery positions are being struck by counter-battery fire," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Kiev regime has repeatedly attacked the Zaporozhye NPP.

By now, the Kiev regime has lost control of over 70% of the Zaporozhye Region. Peaceful life is gradually returning to the region that is getting gradually integrated into Russia’s legal and economic space while the local authorities have announced the intention to join Russia and hold a referendum on this issue in September.

The Kiev regime is attempting to disrupt the region’s recovery and is bombarding civilian facilities in populated areas.

Zaporozhye NPP

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest in Europe and has a capacity of about 6,000 MW. It used to generate a quarter of all electric power in Ukraine. The Zaporozhye NPP consists of six power units and from 1996 it operated as a detached unit of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company controlled by Kiev.

In March 2022, the Zaporozhye NPP was placed under the Russian army’s control. Currently, the NPP operates at 70% capacity as the area of the Zaporozhye Region liberated from the Ukrainian army has a surplus of electricity power. Plans have been unveiled to transmit part of electricity generated at the Zaporozhye NPP to Crimea.