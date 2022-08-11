Ukrainian military drops anti-personnel landmines on Gorlovka suburbs

DONETSK, August 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have fired three cluster bombs with anti-personnel landmines at the Zaitsevo settlement near Gorlovka, the Territorial Defense Headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said in a statement on Telegram on Thursday.

"Three rockets carrying Lepestok anti-personnel landmines were fired from a BM-27 Uragan multiple rocket launcher," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian military also used heavy artillery to shell Donetsk, Gorlovka and its suburbs on Thursday morning.

The Ukrainian army has been dropping anti-personnel mines on the DPR territory since July 28.

The PFM-1 Lepestok is a pressure-activated anti-personnel landmine that can be deployed from mortars. These mines are camouflage-colored, which makes them hard to detect.