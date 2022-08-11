Kiev raising stakes for confrontation by attacking Zaporozhye NPP — regional official

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. Kiev is raising staks for confrontation in Donbass, the Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions by attacking the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s Military-Civilian Administration Vladimir Rogov told TASS.

According to him, Kiev will continue to stage provocations "first, to raise the stakes for confrontation, second, to distract from its lack of success on the frontline and third, the most important thing, to try to maintain the existing situation and stop the advance of the allied forces in Donbass, the Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Kherson regions," he noted, commenting on the Ukrainian military’s shelling attacks.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repeatedly shelling the Zaporozhye NPP. According to the military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar, the fragments of a rocket landed within 400 meters of one of the facility’s reactors in the early hours of August 7.

The Zaporozhye NPP, the largest in Europe, is located on the shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir in the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye Region. The NPP has six 1000-megawatt VVER-1000 reactors with a total capacity of 6,000 megawatts. The facility currently operates at 70% of its full capacity because of excess electricity production in the liberated areas of the region.