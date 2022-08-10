Presidents of Russia, Mali discuss supplies of food, fertilizers, fuel from Russia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia and Mali will boost practical cooperation for supplies of Russian food, fertilizers, and fuel to the country, the Kremlin press service announced on Wednesday following a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Malian transitional President Assimi Goita.

"The parties discussed issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and other areas. In particular, the possibility of Russian food, fertilizer, and fuel deliveries to Mali was discussed. It was agreed that the relevant Russian and Malian agencies will boost practical cooperation," the Kremlin announced.

At the same time, Goita thanked Putin for the diversified support provided by Moscow. According to Kremlin’s statement, "Assimi Goita expressed his gratitude to Vladimir Putin for the diversified support provided by the Russian side." The Kremlin noted that the conversation was initiated by the Malian side.

The two leaders said they were pleased with the level of interaction between the Russian Federation and Mali in foreign policy, notably with the coordination of positions through the United Nations.

The Russian President expressed hope that the planned Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in 2023 will help strengthen the country's traditionally friendly relations with all African states.