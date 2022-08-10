Allied forces liberate up to half of Donetsk People’s Republic territory, says DPR head

YELENOVKA /DPR/, August 10. /TASS/. The allied forces of the Donbass republics with the support of the Russian army have liberated more than a half of the Donetsk People’s Republic, DPR Head Denis Pushilin told journalists on Wednesday.

"As of today, 266 residential settlements have been liberated. It is more than a half in this region if we speak about the percentage figure," he said.

"However, if we speak about the population’s figure and people residing on these territories, I should say that we are way up beyond the half-mark," the DPR head noted adding that allied forces kept advancing on several directions.

"Speaking about the Avdeyevka direction, we view Peski as a very important route for our advance, which is being additionally mopped up," he said. "The enemy has retreated and is trying now to set up fortifications in the vicinity of Pervomaisk."

Pushilin added that the allied forces keep advancing as well in the northern direction, where the fights for Artyomovsk and Soledar were already underway.

He added that the advance of military forces in this direction is complicated because in the past eight years the armed forces of Ukraine built there stout fortifications and planted mines all over the surrounding area.

Russia’s special operation in Ukraine

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognizing the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republics in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.