Leaders of Russia, Mali give high marks to cooperation on foreign policy — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita expressed satisfaction with cooperation between the two countries on foreign policy in a phone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported on Wednesday.

"Satisfaction was expressed with the level of Russian-Malian interaction in the sphere of foreign policy including the coordination of positions along UN lines," the statement said.

That said, the Russian leader expressed hope that the scheduled Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg in 2023 would facilitate the bolstering of traditionally friendly ties between Russia and all African countries.