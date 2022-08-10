‘Fake news’ — Russian envoy on Kiev’s claims that Russia ‘mined’ Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s claims that Russia allegedly rigged the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant with mines are false, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"There is another bit of fake news. They announced that Russians allegedly mined the Zaporozhye NPP and, if anything happens, will blow it up, creating a catastrophe which would also affect Russia. Of course, all of this is nonsense. Yet such primitive propaganda is working. A significant part of Western media outlets and the public on social networks actually believe it," he noted.