Russian, Turkish Human Rights Commissioners sign 2022-2023 cooperation protocol

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey signed a protocol on joint activities in human rights for 2022-2023, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said on Wednesday on her Telegram channel.

"We signed a protocol on interaction between the Russian Human Rights Commissioner [Moskalkova herself] and the Turkish Chief Ombudsman [Seref Malkoc] for 2022-2023," she wrote.

Moskalkova noted that in the five years since the memorandum on cooperation between the human rights commissioners, many joint events have been held to exchange experience and provide assistance to citizens of Russia and Turkey. "This allows us to move to new forms of work, to effectively help people," she added.