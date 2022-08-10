Investigators qualify Ukrainian attack on Yelenovka detention center as terrorist act

YELENOVKA /DPR/, August 10. /TASS/. The investigation classified the Ukrainian military’s strike on a detention center in Yelenovka as a terrorist act, Vitalia Chernyavskaya, official representative of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Prosecutor General's Office told reporters on Wednesday.

"On the fact of the shelling of the detention center for prisoners of war in Yelenovka: the [DPR] Prosecutor General's Office, namely the investigation department, has initiated and is investigating a criminal case. The direction of the strike and the type of ammunition are currently being established, and the ammunition fragments recovered from the scene have been sent for examination. A criminal case was initiated on the fact of committing an act of terrorism under paragraph b of part 3 of article 229 of the DPR Criminal Code," she said.

According to Chernyavskaya, the number of casualties as a result of the shelling has increased to 142, the number of deaths has risen to 51.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported that on July 29, the Ukrainian armed forces used a US-made HIMARS rocket system to hit a pre-trial detention center near Yelenovka. Later, the Defense Ministry said that Russia had officially invited experts of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross in order to ensure an unbiased and transparent investigation into the attack.