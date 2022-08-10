Envoy denounces as nationalist Estonian PM’s plea to deny visas to Russians

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Estonia Vladimir Lipayev criticized as nationalist on Wednesday the Estonian prime minister’s proposal to stop issuing EU visas to Russians.

"This is most definitely nationalist rhetoric. It’s worth mentioning that this is not the first strong statement by [Estonian PM Kaja] Kallas. She positions herself as a European politician, she has big ambitions for the future, and she thinks it necessary to make herself heard with such statements from time to time," the Russian envoy told the Rossiya-24 television.

He said Estonia would likely stick to its anti-Russian stance. "One should not forget that Estonia will have parliamentary elections in March, and Ms. Kallas has used anti-Russian rhetoric to boost her party’s ratings by one and a half times. These statements of hers justify themselves in domestic policy, that’s why one can expect her to follow this line," Lipayev warned.

The Estonian PM earlier urged the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right, she argued.

Commenting on Kallas’s statement, Zarina Doguzova, who heads Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism (Rostourism), said travel and freedom of movement was a basic human right, and not a privilege, regardless of the country of visit. She said Russian tourists spent billions of dollars on vacations in Europe. "So it’s still a question of who has more to lose from such a decision," Doguzova said.