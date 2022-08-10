Russian envoy slams Estonian PM’s call to stop issuing visas to Russians

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas’s call to stop issuing visas to Russian nationals violates international law, Russian Ambassador to Tallinn Vladimir Lipayev told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Wednesday.

"The Estonian prime minister’s call to restrict the freedom of movement of Russian citizens means Estonia’s refusal to comply with its own legislation and its obligations under international law," he pointed out.

According to the envoy, Estonia needs to comply with the International Pact on Political and Civil Rights that it joined on October 21, 1991.

"Article 12 recognizes everyone’s right to freedom of movement. There are no rules saying that this right may be restricted based on nationality, while this is what Kallas calls for," Lipayev added.