Ukrainian shells hit recreation center, Gorlovka mayor says

DONETSK, August 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian armed forces’ shells hit a recreation center in Gorlovka, city mayor Ivan Prikhodko said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Solnechny housing estate. According to our information, enemy shells hit the area of the bus stop on Grechnev Street and the building of the Bermuda recreation center," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the DPR territorial defense headquarters reported that over 1,200 households in Gorlovka were left without electricity as a result of Ukrainian shelling.