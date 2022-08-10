School building destroyed in Gorlovka by Ukrainian artillery strike — mayor

DONETSK, 10 August. /TASS/. Ukrainian military units shelled the settlement of Bayrak on the northeastern outskirts of Gorlovka on Wednesday morning, an artillery strike destroyed a school building, Gorlovka Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said.

"Gorlovka. This morning the Ukrainian armed forces completely destroyed school number 28 in the settlement of Bayrak," he wrote on his Telegram channel. The mayor also said that four private houses were seriously damaged.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC), on Wednesday Ukrainian troops have already shelled Gorlovka three times with artillery of 152 and 155 mm caliber.