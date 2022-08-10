Ukrainian shelling leaves over 1,000 customers without power in DPR’s Gorlovka

DONETSK, August 10. /TASS/. Over 1,000 household customers were left without power in the city of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) following the Ukrainian military’s shelling attack, the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling left more than 1,200 household customers in Gorlovka without power," the statement reads.

The Ukrainian military attacked Gorlovka with NATO-standard 155 mm artillery guns on Wednesday morning.