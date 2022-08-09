Russia’s UN envoy says West directly helps to train nationalist units in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS/. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya on Tuesday said the West directly helps to train nationalist units in Ukraine.

He made the comments at a news conference by the UN Security Council that was dedicated to a report by the UN Secretary General on the threat to global peace and security from the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia.)

"Ukraine is on a par with Syria, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan. Ukraine receives a huge amount of Western weapons, ammunition and dual-use goods," he said. The diplomat said "the flow of Western weapons into Iraq and the use of terrorists for geopolitical purposes" caused the emergence of the IS.

"Because of the shipments to Libya, the threat of terrorism has spread across much of Africa. In Syria, in order to overthrow the legitimate government, the West supported and armed ideologically motivated terrorists, assigning them the title of ‘moderate fighters for freedom,’" Nebenzya said.

"And while in the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan, the US and its satellites fed the opposition forces, which quickly either turned into terrorists themselves or began to maintain close ties with terrorists, in Ukraine there is direct support and training of nationalist and neo-Nazi formations," the diplomat went on to say. He said "neo-Nazis and white supremacists are using Ukraine as a fighting laboratory," similar to how "terrorists have exploited conflicts in Afghanistan, the Balkans, Libya, Iraq, and Syria, exchanging tactics and strengthening transnational networks."

"And Western states, no longer shy, are helping this in every possible way," he said. The envoy said "some of the mercenaries, neo-Nazis, extremists, supporters of the idea of white supremacy that flooded Ukraine from all over the Western world, if they survive, will gain combat experience and return to their countries of origin or third countries, just as it happens with foreign terrorist fighters who fought for ISIS."

On February 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country. The West retaliated to the Russian decision by imposing sweeping sanctions on the country and increased shipments of weapons to Kiev, which by now are worth billions of dollars.