Senior UN official says terrorists try to use situation in Ukraine for attacks in Europe

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Voronkov, UN Undersecretary General, on Tuesday said terrorists from the Islamic State group (banned in Russia) are calling on their supporters to carry out attacks in Europe, taking advantage of the situation in Ukraine and a relaxation of pandemic-related restrictions.

He made the comments at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

"While an active presence [of extremists] and their activities are observed mainly in societies affected by violent conflict, IS and associated terrorists also seek to instigate attacks in non-conflict areas in order to sow fear and project power," the diplomat said. "In Europe, IS has called on supporters to carry out attacks taking advantage of the easing of anti-COVID restrictions and the conflict in Ukraine".