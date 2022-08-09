MFA says Twitter took down Russian MFA account in English for 7 days from August 5

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Tuesday said Twitter took down the Russian Foreign Ministry’s English-language account for seven days starting from August 5 in an attempt to "muzzle" Russia.

"The night between August 4 and 5 the administration of the Twitter platform blocked the official MFA account in English for seven days. The reason is the publication of excerpts from a briefing by Head of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov about the US military-biological activity," she said on Telegram.

"Such a sharp reaction was caused by our post with a quote from the Ministry of Defense that it’s possible that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) was involved in the creation of the novel coronavirus. It’s doubtful that Twitter has sufficient competence to question the conclusions of the Defense Ministry that are based on working with documents and fresh data. That’s another clumsy attempt to muzzle us," the diplomat wrote.