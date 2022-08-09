Russia to continue working on all issues related to Kaliningrad transit — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russia will continue working on all areas determining transit to and from the Kaliningrad Region, Ambassador at Large Aleksey Isakov said on Tuesday.

"Activities will continue in all areas related to transit to the Kaliningrad Region and from the Kaliningrad Region to the remaining part of the Russian Federation," the diplomat said.

Vilnius is pursuing the overt anti-Russian line and "Lithuania reached the frontline in offering any new restrictions for goods transit to Kaliningrad and from Kaliningrad," Isakov said.

"Russia at the same time managed to reach understanding with the European Commission" that held consultations with Lithuanian authorities, the Ambassador noted. "We managed to achieve new understanding in relations and achieve, although with certain and even huge restrictions, transit of goods under sanctions by rail," he added.