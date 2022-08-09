Ukraine’s presidential office reveals daily combat casualties

KIEV, August 9. /TASS/. Ukraine is daily losing 30-50 soldiers killed, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office head, said on Tuesday.

"I believe that they [the casualties] amount to some 30-50 people," he claimed in an interview with the BBC Ukrainian service published on Tuesday.

As Podolyak further asserted, the figure dropped by 2.5-3 times compared to the daily casualties of 100-200 soldiers killed as recorded before.

Podolyak earlier said that Ukraine was daily losing up to 200 troops killed. Meanwhile, David Arakhamia, head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party, said that the Ukrainian army was daily losing from 200 to 500 soldiers killed.

On June 10, Alexey Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, revealed that Ukraine’s army had lost about 10,000 troops killed and around 30,000 wounded.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said on July 15 that the Ukrainian army’s casualties had peaked in May when it had about 100 soldiers killed and 300-400 wounded a day. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said, however, that the army’s casualties were a state secret that could not be disclosed in the wartime.