Kaliningrad able to transfer all transit to sea — Governor

KALININGRAD, August 9. /TASS/. The Kaliningrad Region will have to transfer the entire transit of goods to the region to marine transport if Lithuania continues putting up obstacles, including in respect of payments, Governor Anton Alikhanov said on Tuesday.

"We will be quite able to cope with shifting of cargo to the marine components in terms of the freight balance and no complications will occur in this regard, excluding the probable growth of shipping costs. If Lithuanians exclude the possibility of payment, then we will have complications with carriage of people; certain people cannot fly simply due to their health conditions. These are humanitarian aspects going beyond the framework of sanctions and it is merely unclear ethically, how they, Europeans, Lithuanians in particular, will justify this for themselves," Alikhanov said.

The region is preparing for such developments, the Governor noted. "We are working with the Ministry of Transport now to have the sufficient number of ships, so that we can shift to marine transportation," the official added.