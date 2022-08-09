Putin and his Israeli counterpart discuss humanitarian cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed in a telephone conversation cooperation between the two countries, including in the humanitarian sphere, the Kremlin press service reported Tuesday.

"Issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed, including in the humanitarian sphere, taking into account the rich historical heritage of Russian-Israeli relations. In this context, the presidents talked about the decisive contribution of the Red Army to the victory over Nazism and the rescue of the Jewish people from extermination during the Great Patriotic War, as well as about the positive role of Jews in the social and cultural life of Russia," the statement said.

The Kremlin noted that the leaders confirmed their "commitment to the development of multifaceted Russian-Israeli cooperation." The conversation took place on the initiative of the Israeli side.