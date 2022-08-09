Ukrainian special services step up efforts to make young Russians commit terror attacks

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian special services and nationalist structures have stepped up activity to induce young Russians to carry out terrorist attacks amid the special military operation, the National Antiterrorism Committee’s Information Center told TASS.

"Against the background of the special military operation, the Ukrainian special services and nationalist structures have intensified activity to induce young Russians to commit terrorist attacks," the NAC said.

A committee meeting chaired by the National Antiterrorism Committee chairman and Russian Federal Security Service Head Alexander Bortnikov was held in Moscow on Tuesday, during which issues of terrorism prevention in the youth environment were discussed. Bortnikov noted that the counter-terrorism measures are systemic in nature and have increased the effectiveness of work carried out at the federal and regional levels to prevent the involvement of young people in terrorist activities.

Participants of the meeting noted that it is vital to focus efforts on timely identification and elimination of problems related to carrying out preventive efforts, namely in educational organizations.

"An important task remains to apply an individual approach to students. It is necessary to form a strong rejection of the ideology of terrorism and other destructive tendencies. This requires more active use of the educational process, preparation and dissemination of high-quality anti-terrorist content, increasing the level of professional training of teachers, psychologists and other specialists involved in preventive activities," the NAC said.