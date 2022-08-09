Any attempts to isolate Russians have no prospects, Kremlin warns

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Attempts to isolate Russians or Russia are a futile process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's interview with the Washington Post, in which he said, among other things, that Western countries should ban all Russians from entering their territory.

"The [Zelensky's] statement, shall we say, speaks for itself. Most likely, of course, the irrationality in thinking in this case is off the charts. This can only be treated extremely negatively. Any attempts to isolate Russians or to isolate Russia is a process that has no prospects, the spirit of such initiatives is not very good either, to say the least," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also pointed out that European countries supporting Kiev will sooner or later begin to question whether the Ukrainian president is doing everything right. "Zelensky should understand that European countries that are trying to punish Russia, as they say, are already actively paying the bill for it. The countries themselves are paying the bill, and the citizens are paying the bill. And sooner or later these countries will also begin to wonder, ‘is Zelensky doing everything right, why do our citizens have to pay for his whims?’ So the Ukrainian side should be aware of this," Peskov added.