Cassation court rules to uphold conviction for Reed following his exchange for Yaroshenko

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Moscow’s Second Cassation Court upheld the conviction for US student Trevor Reed for physically assaulting police officers who was freed for Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko in a prisoner exchange in April, the court’s spokeswoman Dinara Muslimova told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court has considered the cassation appeal filed by Reed’s lawyers and ruled to uphold the verdict," she said. In their appeal, the defense demanded that the conviction be cancelled and the case reviewed. The lawyers claimed their client had received an extremely tough sentence.

US student Trevor Reed was convicted in Russia for assaulting police officers in August 2019 who responded to a complaint in Moscow about a drunk man quarreling with several women.

In July 2020, a Moscow court handed Reed a nine-year jail term on charges of jeopardizing the life of an official. In April, Reed was swapped for Yaroshenko.